Tarun Kumar Vashisth Makes History As 1St Visually Impaired Phd From IIM-A; Set To Join IIM Bodh Gaya Faculty

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a landmark achievement, Tarun Kumar Vashisth, aged 42, has etched his name in the annals of academic history by becoming the first visually impaired individual to attain a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). His groundbreaking thesis delves into the experiences of visually impaired employees in corporate India, shedding light on their challenges and triumphs in the professional sphere.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Vashisth's journey exemplifies resilience, determination, and a steadfast commitment to his academic pursuits despite facing adversity from an early age. Born visually impaired, he defied societal expectations and navigated the complexities of mainstream education, excelling in subjects such as mathematics that are often deemed inaccessible to visually impaired students.

Reflecting on his educational odyssey, Vashisth credits his supportive family and inclusive educational environments for fostering an ethos of limitless possibilities. His indomitable spirit propelled him to overcome formidable obstacles, including the rejection he faced when initially denied admission to IIT Roorkee due to perceptions about his ability to meet academic requirements.

"I was lucky to have a supportive family and environment that never made me realise that I had any deficiency - I studied at 'normal' school and even studied subjects such as mathematics, which are not generally opted by visually impaired students," Vashisth told TOI.

Undeterred by setbacks, Vashisth's tenacity led him to pursue his academic aspirations at IIM-A, where he embarked on a pioneering journey as the first doctoral candidate with a disability in the institute's esteemed history. The doctoral program, which commenced in 1971, welcomed Vashisth with open arms, signaling a pivotal moment in the institute's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

"After my BSc degree, I had cleared entrance exam in general quota for IIT Roorkee. When I was called for an interview, the administration declined admission citing that I would not be able to cope with study requirements," he said.

"The program started in 1971, but I became the first candidate with a disability to get admitted. It was a new experience both for me and the institute," he added.

Throughout his doctoral tenure, Vashisth's journey was marked by innovation and adaptation, with the institute accommodating his unique needs through tailored teaching methodologies and supportive infrastructure. The presentation-based teaching format was modified to facilitate his learning experience, underscoring IIM-A's dedication to ensuring equal opportunities for all its students.

Vashisth's seminal research in the domain of human resources management focused on 'Ableism and employment of persons with disabilities: Organizational socialization of employees with blindness'. His findings illuminate the pervasive impact of ableism within corporate structures, highlighting the urgent need for inclusive policies and practices that empower individuals with disabilities in the workplace.

As Vashisth prepares to embark on a new chapter as an assistant professor at IIM Bodh Gaya, his appointment signifies yet another milestone in his distinguished career, setting a precedent for visually impaired faculty members in 'non-disabled' institutions. His journey serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, challenging prevailing notions of disability while championing the inherent potential and capabilities of every individual.

In a world shaped by diversity and inclusivity, Tarun Kumar Vashisth's remarkable achievements stand as a testament to the transformative power of education, resilience, and unwavering determination. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, heralding a future where barriers are dismantled, and opportunities abound for individuals of all abilities to thrive and excel.