Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates' Looks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat starting from March 1-3.

The day commenced with a delightful jungle theme, and all the prominent figures were seen sporting unique outfits.





Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's look







Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan looked absolutely brilliant in ensembles designed by Rahul Mishra.

They graced the night in beige and green-themed ethnic attire. Both of their clothes' embroidery displayed exquisite craftsmanship, and their colors looked stunning on them. Priscilla's blouse however does deserve a special mention of its own for being extraordinary to the very core.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan made a grand entrance at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash. The couple also shared their outfits on Instagram, congratulating the Indian couple on their wedding.

Day 2's theme, "A Walk on the Wild Side," was a natural fit for Anant Ambani's recently launched Reliance Foundation Vantara program.

The Meta founder even posed with Bill Gates in his animal print shirt paired with white trousers.

Two tech titans, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, who rose to prominence in Silicon Valley by creating their wildly profitable businesses, were spotted joking around with one another during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Bill Gates' look decoded

Bill Gates, the former CEO of Microsoft, looked stunning in this all-black outfit. The overcoat had subdued Indian floral designs, and the zari border around the coat and sleeves gave it an extra glamorous touch. He looked quite confident and at ease in this gorgeous traditional Indian outfit, and he gave off a very joyous vibe.

Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, sports stars, heads of states and business tycoons from India and abroad have descended onto the Reliance township for the three-day pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

Radhika is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, while Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd. chief managing director Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani.