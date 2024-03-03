Top Pakistani Terrorist Commander Sheikh Jameel-Ur-Rehman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, one of the most sought-after terrorist commanders based in Pakistan, has reportedly been discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to reports on Saturday. Rehman, the self-proclaimed secretary-general of the United Jihad Council (UJC) and emir of Tahreek

The circumstances surrounding his demise remain unclear. An official stated that Rehman was implicated in numerous terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and maintained close ties with Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI.

In recent months, a number of high-profile terrorists have either been killed or found dead in mysterious circumstances in Pakistan.