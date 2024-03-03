Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's The Truth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a new Instagram story dedicated to Nayanthara after she allegedly unfollowed him on social media. Later, Nayanthara also shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, leaving her fans wondering if all was well between her and Vignesh.

Vignesh was spotted shouting for Nayanthara like he usually does. Announcing that Nayanthara's cosmetics business, 9 Skin, will be the title sponsor of an upcoming awards event.

The tweet included a photo of Nayanthara posing with flowers, as well as information on the award show.

Vignesh uploaded the photo on Instagram Stories, perhaps putting a stop to suspicions that things was wrong between him and Nayanthara.

Finally, Nayanthara looked to have followed him back on Instagram. This happened only hours after admirers discovered Nayanthara had 'unfollowed' Vignesh.

Nayanthara joined Instagram last August. Since her debut, she has treated fans to photos and videos of her twins,

Uyir and Ulagam.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They were married in a small ceremony at Mahabalipuram, just outside of Chennai.

