Why Did Rihanna Leave India Just After Her Performance? Reason Out

Rihanna left India for the United States just hours after performing at the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The 38-year-old singer-songwriter thanked the Ambanis for her visit to India.

On her way to the Jamnagar airport, Melissa went live on the social media platform. As per the report, Rihanna asked, covering her face,“Is this live for real?”

She said, "I had the nicest time in India. I have only two days. My only reason for leaving India is because my children are (unclear audio).

I need to come back." Rihanna won hearts at the Jamnagar airport as she interacted with photographers and cops. She politely accommodated those who requested for images.

Rihanna also hugged and talked to the female officers.

Rihanna lit up the stage in her debut performance in India on the first day of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration.

Rihanna, dressed in a dazzling body-hugging brilliant green and pink costume, performed her finest movements and mingled with the audience during the gala event.

"Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight to celebrate Anant, Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your nuptials. I wish you the best. "Congratulations," she said.