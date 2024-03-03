Unbelievable! Sam Altman's Net Worth Hits $2 Billion And It's NOT Due To Openai; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) OpenAI Founder and CEO Sam Altman witnessed his net worth touch the $2 billion mark, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The aforementioned number is unrelated to the company's financial success, even though he is in charge of the AI research company.

The 38-year-old, who rose to prominence as the CEO of OpenAI, a company recently valued at $86 billion, is being assessed for the first time by the index for his wealth. According to a Bloomberg report, Altman has maintained on many occasions that he has no stock in the business. Indeed, the paper went on to say that a large portion of his trackable fortune is spread among a network of venture capital firms and startup ventures.

Furthermore, he will become much wealthier as a result of Reddit's IPO, in which he is one of the major stockholders.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman, claiming that the latter has broken contractual commitments that were established when Mr. Musk assisted in founding ChatGPT in 2015. According to a complaint that was filed in San Francisco on Thursday, Altman and Greg Brockman, the co-founder of OpenAI, first asked Musk to create an open source.

The complaint further said that Open-Source promised to advance artificial intelligence technologies for the "benefit of humanity". The CEO of Tesla said in the complaint that the Microsoft-backed business violates this agreement by prioritizing profit. It should be mentioned that Musk was a founding member of OpenAI in 2015. But in 2018, the billionaire left the company's board of directors. Musk later paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter in October 2022.

Six months after its November 2022 launch, OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot was the fastest-growing software application globally. In addition, ChatGPT served as the impetus for the introduction of competing chatbots from corporations such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and other startups that capitalized on the excitement to obtain billions in investment.