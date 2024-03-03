'My ENT Clinic Awaits Me...' Dr Harsh Vardhan Retires From Politics Day After BJP Denied Him Election Ticket

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dr Harsh Vardhan, after an illustrious electoral career spanning over three decades, has announced his decision to step back and leave politics. The decision comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party denied an election ticket to the two-term Member of Parliament in its list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In a post on social media platform X, Dr Vardhan said he was grateful for the opportunity to defend his fellow citizens during times of crisis, he credited his success to the support of his party workers, supporters, and leaders.

He wrote, 'After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and centre I finally bow out to return to my roots.'



Dr Vardhan further said, 'Service to mankind was my motto when I joined MBBS in GSVM Medical College, Kanpur fifty years back with a desire to help the poor and needy. A swayamsewak at heart, I have always been an ardent admirer of Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji's Antodaya philosophy of striving to serve the last man in the queue. It was at the insistence of the then-RSS leadership that I jumped into the electoral fray. They could convince me only because for me politics meant an opportunity to fight our three main enemies - poverty, disease and ignorance.'

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve, he highlighted his tenure as Delhi Health Minister and twice as Union Health Minister, notably leading initiatives to combat polio and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In acknowledging the privilege of defending his people in times of crisis, Dr Vardhan paid homage to the values of the Constitution and credited his success to the support of his party workers, supporters, and leaders. He also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Looking ahead, Dr. Vardhan pledged to continue his efforts in areas such as combating tobacco and substance abuse, addressing climate change, and promoting sustainable lifestyles. He concluded with a heartfelt acknowledgement to those who stood by him throughout his political career.

Major changes in BJP's Delhi list

Several changes have been made in the lineup for Delhi constituencies in the BJP's first list of candidates. One of the biggest replacements was that of two-term MP and former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was replaced by Praveen Khandelwal in the Chandni Chowk seat. Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, has been nominated as the party's candidate for the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, stepping in for Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

Furthermore, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has been selected as the candidate for South Delhi, succeeding Ramesh Bidhuri. In the West Delhi seat, Kamaljeet Sehrawat has been appointed, replacing two-term MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.