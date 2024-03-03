Arjun Rampal: True Happiness Lies In Your Children; Not Money, Fame Or Fortune

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood's "quad father" Arjun Rampal says becoming a father is a blessing from God and true happiness lies in your children and not in money, fame or fortune.

Arjun has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal from his first wife Mehr Jesia.

In 2019, the actor became a father to a son named Arik Rampal, whom he shares with his partner Gabriella Demetriades. The couple welcomed their second child in 2023.

Talking about how life has been for him since he has become a“quad father”, Arjun told IANS: "Becoming a father is like a blessing from God. I think I have been blessed many times and God has been very kind to me and it is children where the happiness is. It is not money, fame or fortune. Real and true happiness lies in your children.”

Arjun started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with '“Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' after which he was seen in films such as 'Dil Ka Rishta', 'D-Day', 'Chakravyuh', 'Inkaar', 'Aankhen', 'Rajneeti' and 'Rock On!!', for which he was feted with a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2008.

The 51-year-old, who has a following of two million on Instagram, gets a lot of attention courtesy his good looks.

Talking about the same, he said:“I respect women very much and If I can evoke an emotion in them on whatever level it feels a little flattering, I can't deny that. But at the end of the day I think I have found my woman who I would rather swoon over, Gabriella.”