Iraqi FM says Turkey-Iraq Development Road to connect Gulf with Europe

(MENAFN) During the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed the significance of the Turkey-Iraq Development Road as a "massive project" that will establish vital connections between Gulf countries and Europe. He affirmed that Iraq and Turkey are engaged "in good discussions" regarding the realization of this ambitious initiative.



Hussein disclosed that the initial phase of the project involves the development of the Port of Faw in southern Iraq, a process that necessitates further investments. Moreover, he revealed plans for Gulf countries to contribute alongside Iraq's investment share in the project.



The primary objective of the Development Road Project is to reduce travel time between Asia and Europe by utilizing Turkey as a transit hub, particularly through the establishment of the Great Faw Port. This pivotal port, which constitutes the first phase of the project, is envisioned to serve as the largest port in the Middle East upon completion, anticipated by 2025. The project encompasses a 745-mile (1,200-kilometer) network of railways and highways that will extend from the Great Faw Port to the Turkish border, with an estimated cost of USD17 billion.



Addressing the issue of the PKK terrorist group, the Iraqi Foreign Minister underscored that the group poses a significant challenge for both Iraq and Turkey. His remarks emphasize the shared concerns and commitment of both nations to address security threats posed by terrorist organizations operating within the region.



In response to questions about the recent deployment of Iraqi forces in the Duhok region in northern Iraq, the Foreign Minister stated: "It is true that PKK is a problem for Turkey, but it is also a problem for Iraq."



He asserted that the Iraqi government is obligated "not to allow any groups to function on Iraqi soil and to attack another country."

