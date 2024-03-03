Manufacturing activity in Turkey shows signs of growth in February

(MENAFN) According to data provider S&P Global, manufacturing activity in Turkey showed signs of growth in February, indicating a potential improvement in customer demand.



"Firms also increased their purchasing activity, but shortages of staff and difficulties sourcing raw materials meant that employment and stocks of purchases were scaled back," it stated.



At the same time, the rate of input cost inflation eased somewhat, although output prices surged at the quickest rate since August 2023, as reported by the data provider.



The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector rose to 50.2 in February, marking an improvement from 49.2 in January.



Andrew Harker, the Economic Director at S&P Global, remarked: "A renewed expansion in output provided a boost to the Turkish manufacturing sector in February and suggests that we should see some solid growth numbers come through in the official data in the months ahead."



"Although new orders continued to moderate, the news here was also promising as demand neared stabilization. Firms will be hoping that new order trends can join those for output in growth mode in the near future," Harker further mentioned.



Mehmet Simsek, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister, highlighted on X that the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has surpassed the 50 level after eight months, signaling growth in the manufacturing industry.



He noted that the PMI has been on the rise for two consecutive months, indicating a promising beginning to the year for industrial production in Turkey.



"With the recovery in the European Union, our main trading partner, the manufacturing industry will strengthen further," Simsek pointed out.

