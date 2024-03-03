Inflation in Eurozone declines in February, surpassing market expectations

(MENAFN) Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, released provisional figures on Friday indicating that the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone decreased to 2.6 percent in February, marking a decline from 2.8 percent recorded in January. This figure surpassed market expectations, which had projected a rate of 2.5 percent. The moderation in inflationary pressures reflects shifts in price dynamics across various sectors of the Eurozone economy.



According to Eurostat, the price escalation of food, alcohol, and tobacco registered the highest annual rate in February at 4 percent, followed closely by services at 3.9 percent, and non-energy industrial goods at 1.6 percent. Notably, energy prices experienced a notable downturn, dropping by 3.7 percent year-on-year in February. These variations in price indices underscore the diverse factors influencing inflation trends within the euro area.



Comparatively, the annual inflation rate stood significantly higher at 8.5 percent in February 2023, highlighting the considerable fluctuations observed over the past year. The decline in inflation from the previous year reflects evolving economic conditions and policy responses aimed at managing price stability and economic growth within the Eurozone.



In its recent policy stance, the European Central Bank (ECB) maintained the policy rate at 4.5 percent in the preceding month. The ECB noted that the downward trajectory in underlying inflation persists, despite the influence of energy-related factors exerting an upward base effect on headline inflation.



"Tight financing conditions are dampening demand, and this is helping to push down inflation," it further mentioned.

