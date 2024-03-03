Oil rates surge, driven by positive financial data in US

(MENAFN) Oil rates surged on Friday, buoyed by optimistic demand projections driven by bullish US financial data hinting at a potential interest rate cut in the world's leading oil-consuming nation. Moreover, anticipation mounted regarding the likelihood of OPEC+ nations extending supply cuts.



At 10:16 AM regional time (0716 GMT), the international benchmark Brent crude climbed to USD82.28 per barrel, marking a 0.45 percent increase from its previous session's closing price of USD81.91 per barrel. Concurrently, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to USD78.44 per barrel, registering a 0.23 percent gain after closing at USD78.26 per barrel in the preceding session.



During early Asian trade, oil prices saw a notable upswing following reports indicating a slowdown in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index in the US. This index serves as a key inflation gauge monitored by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Analysts noted that while the inflation indicator remained subdued, its alignment with expectations heightened the possibility of the Fed implementing interest rate cuts within the first half of the year.



The prospect of an earlier-than-expected interest rate reduction in the US, coupled with the country's status as the world's primary oil consumer, instilled optimism for enhanced oil demand, thereby bolstering oil prices.



Additionally, expectations of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extending production cuts in the second quarter of the year provided further support for escalating prices. The OPEC+ alliance had previously announced a 2 million barrels per day (bpd) production cut in November 2022, followed by an additional reduction of approximately 1.6 million bpd in May. Moreover, the group has intermittently implemented voluntary production cuts of varying magnitudes since July 2023.

