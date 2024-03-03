Germany's annual inflation rate stands at 2.5 percent in February

(MENAFN) Official figures released on Thursday indicate that Germany's annual inflation rate stood at 2.5 percent in February, marking the lowest level observed since June 2021. This data, sourced from the statistical authority Destatis, reflects a notable decline from the previous months.



In January, the inflation rate registered at 2.9 percent, while it stood higher at 3.5 percent in December 2023 and 3.2 percent in November. The downward trend in inflation underscores shifts in economic dynamics within Germany and the broader European context. The moderation in Germany's inflation rate suggests potential stabilization in price levels across various sectors of the economy.



"Energy prices in February 2024 were 2.4 percent lower than in the same month a year earlier despite the discontinuation of the brake on energy prices as of January 2024 and the introduction of a higher carbon price also from January 2024, which affects the price of fossil fuels such as motor fuels, heating oil and natural gas," the authority stated.



In February, the rise in food prices, which amounted to 0.9 percent, notably decelerated compared to the same period in 2023.



This increase was also lower than the general inflation rate, marking the first instance since November 2021 that food prices trailed behind overall inflation. Additionally, the monthly inflation rate for February stood at 0.4 percent.

