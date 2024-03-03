US stocks hit record highs as technology sector leads way

(MENAFN) During Friday's trading session, US stocks experienced a notable uptick, with both the Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq indices closing at record highs. The surge was primarily driven by the buoyancy in the technology sector, fueled by sustained optimism surrounding artificial intelligence technologies. Furthermore, a decrease in Treasury bond yields provided additional impetus to the market's upward trajectory.



February marked the fourth consecutive month of gains for the three major indexes, largely propelled by expectations of growth in the artificial intelligence sector. This sentiment also contributed to a surge in semiconductor stocks, reflecting investors' bullish outlook on the industry's prospects.



One standout performer was Nvidia, whose shares surged on Friday, propelling the company's market value beyond the two trillion-dollar mark for the first time in its history. This milestone underscores the market's enthusiasm for companies at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence.



Preliminary data indicates that the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 41.16 points, or 0.81 percent, closing at 5,137.43 points. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 183.02 points, or 1.14 percent, reaching 16,272.22 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw an uptick, rising by 90.43 points, or 0.24 percent, closing at 39,088.11 points.



The record-high levels attained by these indices highlight the resilience and bullish sentiment prevailing in the US stock market, particularly within the technology sector. As investors continue to monitor developments in artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies, the outlook remains positive, albeit with the potential for fluctuations in response to broader economic and geopolitical factors.

