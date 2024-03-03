Saudia Launches Protectasbih, World's First Sanitising Prayer Beads For Pilgrims

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched the world's first sanitising prayer beads just in time for the holy month of Ramadan and Umrah season–where Saudia and the Kingdom typically anticipates the largest influx of guests and Umrah pilgrims.

ProtecTasbih, created in collaboration with creative agency partners, are the first prayer beads that offer a dual function, seamlessly combining the spiritual practice of tasbih with the added benefit of hand sanitisation. This innovative creation redefines the traditional prayer beads, reflecting a harmonious blend of cultural reverence and modern health consciousness, added a release.



The prayer beads use tea tree oil as a sanitising element as it is effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria and disrupts the cell membrane of the bacteria itself. Using a molding technique, the oil was integrated into a semi-solid compound to create a solid bead, further mentioned the release.



About the move, Essam Akhonbay, VP Marketing, Saudia, said, "At Saudia, our commitment to the well-being of all our guests is paramount. We take pride in introducing a unique product that enhances the pilgrimage experience, allowing our guests to fully immerse themselves in their spiritual journey."

The new innovative product will be available on board for all Saudia guests to ensure a healthier and sanitary pilgrimage journey. ProtecTasbih were also distributed out across the holy city of Makkah, concluded the release.



