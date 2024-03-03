Big Triumph For Pogačar At Strade Bianche

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Impressive 81 km solo attack by the Slovenian

Day one of the season for Pogačar, 81 km of solo attack, 2'44” on the first chaser: the numbers behind the second career success of Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche.

The Slovenian talent from UAE Team Emirates could not ask for a better debut in 2024, after he closed the previous season with the victory in Il Lombardia.

He made his move on the sector of Monte Sante Marie, where teammate Tim Wellens raised the pace of the head group, preparing the attack of Pogačar, who went solo when there were 81 km left to the arrival.

The advantage on the rivals raised immediately, with a maximum of 3'40”: with Tom Skuijns (Lidl-Trek, 2nd) and Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny, 3rd) behind. Pogačar completed a cycling masterpiece obtaining in Piazza del Campo in Siena his 64th career victory, 11th success for UAE Team Emirates in 2024.

Tadej Pogačar , who will race next in the Milano-Sanremo:“I attacked at 81 km to the finish line because the race had been really fast from the start and there had been an early heavy selection, we faced a sort of hailstorm in the approach of the Monte Sante Marie sector and so the conditions were tough and there were few resources left in the head group. Wellens set a very demanding pace and then I decided to attack.

When I knew I had a good gap, I only focuses my energies on going to the finish.

The first race of the season is always difficult, but I did a perfect preparation during the winter, and I worked hard to be ready for this debut and it worked. I had good feelings in the first part of the race, the team did a super good job, I felt fine also when it was raining a lot and so I understood it was the proper moment to attack.

I really love this race, it has a huge charm, it is now very popular, and it is one of the most difficult one day races in the world”.

Results

1.⁠ ⁠Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 5h19'45”

2.⁠ ⁠Tom Skuijns (Lidl-Trek) 2'44”

3.⁠ ⁠Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) 2'47”