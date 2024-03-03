Garage Catches Fire In Ganja City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
received information about a fire on M.Sheykhzamanov Street, Ganja
city.
According to Azernews, the firefighters of the Ganja City Fire
Protection Department of the State Fire Protection Service of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications were immediately
involved in the area.
During the evaluation of the operational conditions, it was
determined that the fire occurred in a garage belonging to a
citizen. Thanks to the prompt intervention of firefighters, the
fire was extinguished in a short time without allowing it to
spread.
As a result of the fire, unusable household items stored inside
the garage with a total area of 10 m2 burned. The building of the
Housing and Communal Management Union and other garages nearby were
protected from fire.
