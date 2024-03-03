QAMCO Holds Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Aluminium Manufacturing Company (QAMCO) held its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for year 2023, recently.

Abdulrahman Ahmad Al Shaibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, QAMCO said,“At first, I want to thank my fellow Board Members, executive management, and employees of QAMCO and its joint venture for their dedication, hard work and excellence in achieving commendable financial results. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support.”

Al Shaibi noted, as you are aware, QAMCO's JV remains one of the most efficient and low-cost aluminium smelters at a global scale, while continuing our commitment to continuous commendable results, persistently contributing positively to our core target of maximizing stakeholder value taking into consideration our strategies to achieve excellence and sustainability.

For the year 2023, QAMCO's JV spent QR210m in capital expenditure mainly related to maintenance, operational improvement, operational reliability, ESG related capital expenditure, and other routine capital expenditure projects. For the business plan period 2024-2028, the JV is expected to spend QR1 covering strategic projects, ESG related projects, projects to ensure availability and reliability of critical system and equipment, and routing capital expenditure.

During the financial year 2023, QAMCO reported commendable set of financial results, amid volatile market conditions, and reported a net profit of QR446m for the year ended 31st December 2023, with an earnings per share of QR0.080.

Since QAMCO's incorporation, the Company distributed a total of QR1 in form of dividends, despite challenging and volatile business environment in the past years, equating to a payout of QR0.235 per share. Given the current short-to medium-term market outlook coupled with funding needs in relation to the JV's debt obligations along with its CAPEX program planned for the upcoming years, QAMCO's Board of Directors propose to distribute a total annual dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 amounting to QR391m, equivalent to a payout of QR0.07 per share, representing a payout ratio of 88% of current year's net earnings.

Abdulla Yaaqob Al Hay, Manager Privatised Companies Affairs, Qatar Energy said,“The aluminum markets' macroeconomic environment remained subdued for most of 2023. After reaching its peak in early 2022 due to disruptions in supply amid high energy and logistics costs following geopolitical conflicts, primary aluminum prices began to stabilize in the latter half of the year.”

After taking into account current year's financial performance, with the present and forecasted liquidity position, and considering current and future macroeconomic conditions, business outlook, CAPEX, investing and financing needs of the Company, the Board of Directors proposed a total annual dividend distribution of QR391m for the year ended 31 December 2023, representing a payout ratio of 88% of current year's net earnings, equivalent to a dividend per share of QR0.07.