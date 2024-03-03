Gymboree Play & Music Dubai Offers Exclusive 10% Discount in Celebration of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, March 2024 –

Gymboree Play and Music Dubai, the pioneer in early learning and play centers announced a special offer in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. Starting from 1st March until the conclusion of Ramadan, families in Dubai can enjoy a 10% discount on all services at Gymboree Play & Music centers across their two locations in Galleria Mall (Barsha) and Springs Souq.

“We are excited to extend this special offer to our community during Ramadan,” said Rumana Mowjee who is the Managing Partner at Gymboree Play & Music Dubai. “At Gymboree, we believe in the importance of early childhood development and nurturing meaningful connections within families. This discount allows more families to experience the joy of learning and playing together in our enriching environment,” added Rumana.

Some of the key offerings at Gymboree include - Drop-off program, which provides parents with a convenient option to leave their children under the supervision of trained staff, ensuring a safe environment for kids to play and learn. Additionally, the Open Gym sessions offer families the opportunity to explore playscapes freely, with parents and caregivers always within a hug's reach to provide support and encouragement.

For our youngest learners, Gymboree offers play & learn classes specifically tailored to babies and toddlers, providing enriching experiences that promote cognitive, social, and physical development. Additionally, the Pre-school Prep Program prepares children for the next stage of their educational journey, laying the foundation for success in school and beyond.

With a wide range of classes tailored to children from birth to age five, Gymboree Play & Music provides a nurturing environment where children can learn, play, and grow. From music and art classes to sensory stimulation and physical development activities, Gymboree Play & Music Dubai offers a diverse curriculum designed to support every child's developmental milestone.

To redeem the 10% discount, families can simply connect with the customer care team Gymboree Play & Music centers in Dubai.







