OIC Condemns the Continued Massacres and War Crimes Committed by the Israeli Occupation Army

Jeddah, 29 February 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the continued massacres and war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation army, the latest of which was the heinous massacre against Palestinian citizens who were waiting for aid trucks at the Nabulsi roundabout near Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, which led to the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of them.



At the same time, the OIC also renews its urgent call for the international community to intervene urgently to stop the crimes of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation, provide international protection for Palestinian civilians, and ensure the arrival of basic supplies and permanent urgent humanitarian relief to them.





