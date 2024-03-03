OIC Holds an “Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting” on Israeli Aggression against the Palestinian People

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 29 February 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an Extraordinary Meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers, to discuss the continued Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, at the headquarters of its General Secretariat in Jeddah, next Tuesday, 5 March 2024.



His Excellency the Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, is expected to address the opening session, to be preceded by a preparatory Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on Monday 4 March 2024, to discuss and adopt the draft agenda and work program and consider the draft resolution before submitting it to the Council of Foreign Ministers the following day.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had hosted on 11/11/ 2023, the Extraordinary Joint Arab and Islamic Summit, in Riyadh, jointly organized by the OIC and the League of Arab States. The Conference adopted a number of decisions, in particular assigning a committee of Their Highnesses and Excellences the Foreign Ministers of Member States, to tour world capitals and international organizations in order to seek to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.



As part of its continued efforts to stop the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people since the seventh of last October, the OIC also held an open-ended Executive Committee Extraordinary Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers, at its headquarters on October 18/10/ 2023.





