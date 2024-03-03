The OIC Secretary-General Meets the Secretary-General of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States

( MENAFN - OIC) Jeddah, 29 February 2024 H. E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had a meeting, today Thursday 29 February 2024, at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah, with H. E. Mr. Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, Secretary-General of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). During the meeting, the two parties discussed the prospects of cooperation between the two Organizations and a range of issues of common interest.�

