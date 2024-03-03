e& UAE and Huawei to conduct MENA’s first 800GE router solution trial

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Barcelona, March,1, 2024] e& UAE announced that it partnered with Huawei to conduct a live trial of 800Gbps Ethernet Router Speed, marking a major step toward moving the development of 800GE technology out of lab tests and into practical use. This collaboration aims to test the limits of network technology, with the ultimate goal of delivering faster, more efficient, and more reliable network services to users and businesses.



Compared with a 400GE port, an 800GE port provides the network with higher bandwidth and non-blocking forwarding capability. By adopting 800G Ethernet ports combined with network automation and slicing capabilities, e& UAE envisions a next-generation bearer network with ultra-bandwidth, intelligence, and low latency. The mainstream standard IEEE 802.3df related to 800GE will be released around 2024Q1.



Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Core Networks and Platforms, e& UAE, said: “We're committed to building industry-leading networks that power the future of connectivity. As we navigate the exciting transition from 4G to 5G and prepare for the 5G Advanced era, we emphasize the significance of prioritizing bearer networks in developing fixed and wireless access networks as a backbone and to build industry-leading IP infrastructure.”



Gavin Wang, President, e& Global Key Account, Huawei, added: “Collaborating with e& UAE to test the IP Networks 800GE technology in a live network will accelerate the technology's commercialization, benefitting the entire industry in the present as well as in the digital age. The benefits of this partnership extend not only to the industry but also to consumers in the present and the digital age. This partnership is a testament to e& UAE's leadership in deploying cutting-edge technologies and verifying industry standards.



As part of the industry, e& UAE aims to participate in the standardization and development of 800G technology, promote standards improvement, and finalize the commercial use of 800G Ethernet port standards. To cope with the traffic growth brought by the 5.5G era, e& UAE plans to cooperate with Huawei to complete an 800GE router trial during 2024 based on Huawei’s latest NetEngine8000X platform and 19.2T LPU and continuously explore the innovation and network value of 800GE.



e& UAE has also outlined its intention to deploy 800GE networks into commercial services based on network traffic growth and architectural needs. This strategic move is set to catalyze the growth of the 800GE industry and ensure that e& UAE continues to provide its customers with access to the most advanced and reliable network services available.









