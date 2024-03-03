Deloitte ignites innovation at LEAP 2024 in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Deloitte) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 2, 2024 – The leading global professional services firm, Deloitte, is taking part at LEAP 2024 as the official Innovation and Emerging Technology Partner. The flagship technology event in Saudi Arabia, held in Riyadh March 4th to 7th, will host the Deloitte space at Hall 2, Stand K20, where visitors will engage in insightful experiences that showcase cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to address evolving market needs.



Rashid Bashir, Consulting CEO at Deloitte Middle East, said, "LEAP 2024 provides an exceptional platform for us to showcase our commitment to innovation and emerging technologies, driving meaningful impact for our clients across the region. We are thrilled to be part of this dynamic gathering once again, where we can demonstrate our dedication to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of business in the Middle East."



The Deloitte space at LEAP features a captivating giant 3D screen, offering visitors an immersive glimpse into innovative technology products and services. With 45 state-of-the-art, Deloitte enabled, technology solutions spanning Data and AI, Cloud, Unlimited Reality™, Sustainability, and Cyber Security, attendees will witness firsthand the transformative power of innovation. Additionally, Deloitte will demonstrate assets in collaboration with strategic global alliances such as Anaplan, Adobe, and ServiceNow.



Among the stellar list of speakers at LEAP 2024 is Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East AI & Data Leader, who will deliver a keynote on day one of the event titled "Next Generation Government: How Generative AI is changing the citizen experience". The session explores the transformative potential of Generative AI across various aspects of the daily life.



Visitors of the Deloitte space will have the opportunity to engage in a gamified Immersive Spatial F1 Experience. This interactive showcase highlights cross-industry use cases of technologies enabled by Deloitte, including immersive learning, media streaming, product visualization, and collaborative multiplayer engagement.



As a driver of sustainability globally and regionally, Deloitte will showcase the GreenCompass, a transformative global center enabling organizations to navigate sustainability and climate regulations with confidence. The center underscores Deloitte's end-to-end capabilities in sustainability and climate regulations, supported by market-leading tech solutions.



At LEAP 2024 Deloitte and Oracle will also celebrate 30 years of collaboration and client success, as Deloitte will also be present at the Oracle booth in Hall 1, Stand K40, highlighting the synergies between both organizations and their mutual offerings, both on a global and regional level.







