(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Unique Line-up of Events and Workshops at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in March







Dubai, UAE, 1 March 2024: To celebrate the Month of Reading, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is organising a series of cultural and literary events, to enhance awareness of the importance of reading and stimulate passion for knowledge among community members. This supports the vision of the UAE's leadership to create a more prosperous future for younger generations.

March activities will begin with“Shedding Light on the Arab minds” exhibition, which will display a valuable collection of publications and books by an elite group of influential Arab writers. These authors have enriched Arab libraries with their works and left a pioneering mark in the field of scientific, cultural, and economic progress, including Professor Waciny Laredj, and Dr El-Erian.

In conjunction with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launching Dubai Social Agenda 33, the library is hosting a discussion session entitled“For Longer-Lasting Relationships”. The session will be presented by Mr. Saad Al-Rifai, a behavioral and human relations consultant from Kuwait, and will be moderated by Dr. Maya Al Hawari, the first Emirati doctor in educational leadership and emotional intelligence. It will highlight the importance of the family in building a cohesive society and the role of individuals and institutions in supporting this.

On 4 and 5 March, the library, in partnership with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, will hold the“Technology and Culture of the future Forum”. In this forum, a group of Emirati and Arab researchers interested in culture and technology and their impact on our lives, will participate through systematic knowledge research. They will evaluate the link between culture and technology considering the rapid development of the world of technology.

The forum will address multiple topics, including the role of technology in shaping moral values in society, and how to use technology and artificial intelligence to preserve cultural heritage. There will also be a session dedicated to discussing the challenges that libraries face in light of modern technologies and addressing the importance of cybersecurity and how to enhance digital security in libraries and information centres.

In March, the library will also organise the third workshop of the“Creative Writing” workshops program under the title“Crafting Literary Characters” by the novelist Shahad Al-Rawi. This will focus on the importance of characters within a literary work, as they are the vital element that adds depth to the narrative.

In conjunction with the Month of Reading, a Literary Evening will be held with the participation of a group of young Emirati authors, to present and discuss their latest literary publications. This evening aims to highlight promising literary talents, discuss them, and enhance interaction between authors and the public. The evening will also include the signing of their books and literary works, making it a rich and stimulating cultural experience for both authors and readers alike.

There will also be a“Panel Discussion & Explorations in Travel Literature Session”, in collaboration with Al Mountada Salon, with the participation of an elite group of writers and intellectuals, to shed light on a group of titles and books and discuss their content. These books include“Around the World in 22 Days” by His Excellency Muhammad Ahmed Al-Murr,“Margins in Cities and Travel” by Aysha Sultan, and“Cities of the Wind” by Abdul Aziz Al-Musallam. The session will also include some readings from these publications.

Furthermore, the library will host“Messages from the Holy Quran”, a book discussion and dialogue session presented by Her Excellency Azza Suleiman. The session will highlight the rich content, deep meanings, insights, and ideas covered in the Holy Quran, in addition to providing an in-depth analysis of its messages and their impact on spiritual and moral understanding.









To celebrate Emirati literary production, the library will hold a novel discussion in cooperation with the Book Club, in Ramadan. Moderated by Walid Al Marzouqi, the session will discuss the novel 'Peace From the Depths of the Earth,” by Maryam Al Hammadi, and shed light on cultural contributions and literary studies in the UAE, and how to stimulate dialogue and intellectual exchange between different reading clubs.

On Emirati Children's Day, the library will hold a special event where for young Emirati authors, who will share their works and stories with the public and sign them. The library will also hold during March a dialogue session called“Be the Planet's Hero” to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic through games. The session will also educate them about the importance of environmental preservation through innovative interactive activities.

In a special tribute to the memory of the poet Mahmoud Darwish, the library will organise a panel discussion and a poetry evening in conjunction with his birth month and World Poetry Day. The event will include expressive poetry readings that celebrate Darwish's literary legacy, in addition to accompanying oud melodies. Media personality Samia Ayyash will interview poet Youssef Abu Loz and poet Darine Shabeer, to present readings from their works and Darwish's poems, and to shed light on his profound influence on Arab and international literature.

Additionally, the third“Theatrical Performance Art” workshop will be held in cooperation with Dubai National Theater, under the supervision of the artist and actor Maher Salibi. The workshop will focus on how to use visual and audio elements to enrich theatrical presentation and make it a comprehensive and rich experience for the audience.

Emirati researcher Juma Bin Thalith will also present his latest book“Al Marmoom,” which documents the inauguration of the Marmoom Desert Reserve.

At the end of March, the library will organise a Poster Workshop for young readers to design posters. The workshop will educate them about creating posters that express their favorite books and the reasons for their love of reading through their favorite characters, inspiring quotes, or deep messages that left an impact on them.





These events reflect the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's pivotal role as a cultural and educational hub and a beacon of knowledge, as it goes beyond its traditional function as a library to become a platform for cultural and creative interaction. This supports its vision and strategy to raise awareness of the importance of reading and culture and encourage the exchange of knowledge and ideas between various segments of society.