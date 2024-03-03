Israeli Airstrikes Claim Palestinian Lives, Inflict Destruction In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 3 (Petra) - In the early hours of Sunday, the Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a house north of Gaza City, leading to casualties and injuries.Medical sources in the Gaza Strip confirmed that at least four Palestinians lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries in the bombing of the Al-Kahlot family's house.Additionally, a devastating airstrike in the eastern part of Rafah, located in the southern part of the Strip, claimed the lives of 14 Palestinians, including six children, and left several individuals missing.Meanwhile, in Khan Yunis, the Israeli war machine launched a fierce bombardment, involving aerial and artillery attacks, in the northern vicinity of the city. Simultaneously, occupation vehicles advanced towards Hamad Towers, firing shells and igniting fires in residential areas.In the central and northern areas of the Strip, another residence in the middle of the Jabalia camp was struck, resulting in casualties. Furthermore, the occupation's bombing of a group of residents west of the Nuseirat camp in the central part of Gaza caused additional injuries.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7th has led to a devastating toll, with the number of martyrs rising to 30,320 and the injured totaling 71,533.Additionally, numerous individuals remain missing, trapped under the rubble caused by the ongoing violence.