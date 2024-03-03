JEPCO Records Increased Revenue In 2023, Reaching JD1.001Bln

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 3 (Petra) - The Jordanian Electric Power Company (JEPCO) reported a total revenue of JD1.001 billion from its operational activities in 2023, compared to JD985.4 million in 2022, as stated by the Jordan News Agency (Petra).During the same comparison period, the company's cost of revenues experienced an upward trend, rising to JD838.3 million from JD798 million.Furthermore, JEPCO achieved an overall profit of JD21.5 million, surpassing the previous year's accomplishment of JD20.7 million.Pre-tax, the net profits of the company for the previous year reached approximately JD17 million, reflecting an increase from JD15.6 million in 2022.In 2023, the company made a payment of JD5 million to the public treasury, constituting the seventh installment of the license fees granted to the company.As of the end of last year, the company's capital reached JD91.7 million.It should be noted that these figures are preliminary and subject to external audit verification.