President Of Moldova Reacts To Russian Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the Russian attack on Odesa demonstrates Ukraine's urgent need for help.

The politician wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“Another Russian drone attack in Odesa has claimed lives, serving as a stark reminder that Ukraine urgently needs more help. Every day counts, and delaying aid puts more innocent lives at stake”, Maia Sandu wrote.

As reported, on the night of March 2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with attack drones. An enemy drone hit a multi-story residential building in a residential area of the city, destroying a part of the entrance with 18 apartments.

Russian drone attack on: Body of eighth victim found under rubble

As of Saturday evening, eight people were known to have been killed as a result of the Russian military strike on the residential building. The search and rescue operation at the site of the attack continues.

Earlier on March 2, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Theodoros Rousopoulos condemned Russia's latest attack on Odesa.