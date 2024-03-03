First Graduation Exam To Be Held In Liberated Aghdara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the final exam will be held in Talish village secondary
school, Aghdara region, Azernews reports, citing the State
Examination Center (SEC).
This is the first exam to be organized by the Ministry of
Education and Culture in the liberated Agdara region.
Training-seminars were held with supervisors, exam supervisors,
and security personnel who will participate in the exams. All the
examination buildings were inspected, the necessary conditions were
created in the examination halls for the applicants to take the
exam comfortably.
The exam starts at 11:00. 15 minutes before the start of the
exam - at 10:45 a.m. the exit regime ends. After that, the
participants are not allowed to enter the exam building.
In order to ensure security, examination centers are
re-inspected, and examination halls, entrance-exit doors, and
buildings were previously sealed and given to the protection of the
employees of the General Security Department of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs.
Noted that more than 52,000 students across the country will
take the final exam today. Exam will take place in Garadagh,
Binagadi, Khatai, Surakhani, Pirallahi, Yasamal districts of Baku
city, Absheron, Ganja - 1, Goranboy, Goygol, Naftalan, Shamkir,
Gadabay, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Neftchala, Salyan, Ujar, Ismayilli,
Kurdamir, Agsu, Zardab, In Lankaran, Jalilabad, Astara, Barda,
Tartar, Yevlakh, Aghdara (Talish village secondary school), Shaki,
Oguz, Gabala, Khachmaz, Siyazan and Shabran districts, in Chilov
Island secondary school number 131, as well as teaching in English
and French languages will take place at the full secondary level of
education for graduates of general educational institutions.
