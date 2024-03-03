Kuwait Amir Congratulates Bulgaria On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the Bulgarian President long-term health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country and people. (end) rk

