Turkey Simplifies E-Visa Application Process For Bangladeshi Travellers

Dhaka: Turkey has simplified its e-visa application process for citizens from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Iraq, and South Africa. As of now, travellers from these countries can easily apply for a Turkey visa online through the official platform.

By simplifying the visa application procedure, Turkey aims to encourage more visitors from diverse backgrounds to explore its rich history, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture, said a release.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our visa programme to include citizens from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Iraq, and South Africa,” added the release citing a Turkey e-Visa programme spokesperson.

Bangladeshi citizens can stay for up to 30 Days on Turkey e-visa. They can arrive by land, sea or air using Turkey electronic visa which is meant for short tourist, business or transit visits.

The online visa application process is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, allowing eligible citizens to obtain their visas quickly and conveniently.

Applicants can simply visit the Turkey e-Visa website, fill out the online form and submit the required documents.

With prompt processing times and secure online payment options, obtaining a Turkey visa has never been easier, further mentioned the release.

Whether traveling for leisure, business, or cultural exchange, Turkey welcomes visitors with open arms and looks forward to sharing its rich heritage and warm hospitality with guests from around the globe, concluded the release.

