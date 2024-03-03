(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANSlife) The "Amar Aalohi" homestay scheme which has been implemented by the Tourism Department, Govt. of Assam through Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, aims to promote homestay facilities, create self-employment opportunities, and provide authentic hospitality experiences to tourists.

Five clusters including Dima Hasao Adventure Association (Dima Hasao), Umswai Valley Green and Clean Protection Committee (West Karbi Anglong), Dichang Welfare Foundation/Siupaatphaa Social Foundation (Charaideo), Dihing Patkai SHG (Dibrugarh), Chiram Social Foundation Deori Community (Majuli) were awarded the sanction letters on the occasion.

Under the Amar Alohi Rural Home-Stay Scheme, a community-based tourism organization consisting of 10 members will receive substantial benefits to kickstart their homestay ventures. These benefits include:

Capital Subsidy: Beneficiaries will receive a capital subsidy of 90% of the total project cost, up to a maximum of 1 crore. This subsidy is intended for the construction of new homestay units, comprising a minimum of 2 rooms in 10 households, ensuring a significant boost to local infrastructure and tourism facilities.

Promotional Subsidy: The group will receive a promotional subsidy covering 50% of the total promotional cost incurred, up to a maximum of 2.5 lakh per year, for 5 years. This subsidy aims to enhance the visibility and marketing efforts of the homestay units, helping attract more tourists and boost local economies.

Operational Subsidy: To encourage operational efficiency and excellence in service, the scheme offers an operational subsidy of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh per year if the group achieves a minimum of 100 paid room nights by guests, for 5 years. This subsidy serves as a performance-based incentive, rewarding the successful operation of the homestay units.

The sanction letters were issued subject to compliance with the terms and conditions of the scheme, including the execution of an agreement with ATDC. The agreement will be valid for seven years and includes provisions regarding the use of the unit, maintenance of standards, and attendance at training programs.

The Department of Tourism/ Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd will provide publicity and marketing support to the units through print and electronic media and other means. Such enlistment is subject to satisfactory periodic review based on customer review and inspection. Local Village Tourism Committees are formed will monitor the different aspects regarding cleanliness, safety, and security of the tourists and other issues so that their day-to-day management is transparent and conducive to the image of the localities. ATDC remains committed to promoting sustainable tourism and empowering local communities in Assam.

