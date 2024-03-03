Kajol Wishes 'Eternally Young' Sister Tanishaa On Her 46Th B'day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol on Sunday wished her 'eternally young' sister Tanishaa Mukerji on her 46th birthday along with a post on social media.
Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie with Tanishaa.
In the image, the two actresses are looking into the camera lens and smiling. Kajol looks glamorous in a powder pink saree.
The actress captioned the selfie:“Happy birthday to my eternally young sister... may your life be filled with light, love and laughter always. Love you so much.”
Tanishaa made her debut in 2003 with 'Sssshhh...', a slasher film. She was then seen in 'Sarkar' and 'Sarkar Raj'. Recently, she was seen in the 11th season of dance-based reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.
Meanwhile, Kajol, who was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2' and 'The Trial', will next be seen in 'Do Patti' alongside Kriti Sanon.
