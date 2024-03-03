Redefining What Swiss Cheese Can Be

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) New Roots has managed to grow from a market stall to a 4,000m2 factory in a span of eight years.





This content was published on February 29, 2024 - 00:00 1 minute

Swissinfo's India specialist covers a wide range of issues from bilateral relations to Bollywood. He also knows a thing or two about Swiss watchmaking and is partial to the French-speaking part of Switzerland.



More from this author English Department





Céline joined swissinfo in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp.



More from this author Multimedia









You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .