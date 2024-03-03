Swisscom In 'Exclusive' Talks To Buy Vodafone Italy For €8 Billion

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swisscom is continuing its expansion in Italy with the planned €8 billion (CHF 7.6 billion) takeover of mobile operator Vodafone Italia. The deal is expected to make the Swiss company the second-largest operator south of the Alps.



中文 zh 瑞士电信与沃达丰进行“独家”协商,欲以80亿欧元收购其意大利子公司 Read more: 瑞士电信与沃达丰进行“独家”协商,欲以80亿欧元收购其意大利子公司

This content was published on February 28, 2024 - 09:12 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss group has confirmed that it is in“exclusive negotiations” with its British counterpart regarding an all-cash acquisition of Vodafone Italia, as stated in a press release published on Wednesday. Upon completion of the takeover, the target company is set to merge with Fastweb, the Swiss firm's Italian subsidiary.



The enterprise value of Vodafone Italia has been calculated based on

a multiple of 26 for operating cash flow and a multiple of 7.6 for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) expected this year, Vodafone said in a separate statement.



The British giant stated that it has“entered into exclusive negotiations with a number of parties to explore market consolidation in Italy”. However, both groups warned that the outcome of the negotiations was still open.



According to Vodafone Group's annual report, Vodafone Italia had 5,733 employees last year, with sales of €4.8 billion (down 4.2%) and adjusted EBITDA of €1.5 billion.

Fastweb, with over 3,100 employees, reported a 6.1% increase in revenues to €2.63 billion in 2023, while EBITDA fell by 6.6% to €798 million. The Italian subsidiary boasts 3.5 million customers in a telecoms market estimated at €12 billion, which is described as“one of the most competitive in Europe” for mobile communications, as detailed in its annual report by Swisscom.



The Swiss company expects this takeover to increase its enterprise value and cash flow. The transaction should also have a positive effect on dividends.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp



This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them

here .



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more More The Swiss pay a fortune for mobile data

This content was published on Jun 13, 2023 According to a survey, Switzerland was the seventh most expensive country in the world for mobile data in 2022.

Read more: The Swiss pay a fortune for mobile data More 5G in Switzerland – where does the rollout stand?

This content was published on Feb 21, 2024 Where does Switzerland stand on its 5G rollout, and what are the risks that come with this new technology?

Read more: 5G in Switzerland – where does the rollout stand? More Swiss parliamentarian calls for 'zero-trust approach' amid Huawei espionage claims

This content was published on Aug 19, 2023 The Chinese network supplier is said to have deployed spies in Denmark. This worries Swiss politicians as Huawei has a strong presence in Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss parliamentarian calls for 'zero-trust approach' amid Huawei espionage claims