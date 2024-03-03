How We Work: Sources

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) How does SWI swissinfo find and vet sources? In the latest instalment of our“how we work” series, journalist Anand Chandrasekhar answers your questions.

This content was published on February 28, 2024 - 10:20 1 minute

A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team.



More from this author English Department

As part of the Swiss Broadcasting Company (SBC), SWI swissinfo journalists work according to guidelines to ensure our reporting is balanced and independent. You, our readers, wondered: how do we find sources to talk to? Can sources remain anonymous? And how do we ensure that a source is trustworthy? Anand Chandrasekhar, a journalist in our multinational companies beat, answers your questions.

Do you have any questions about how we work? Let us know.

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more More How we work: quality

This content was published on Feb 7, 2024 How do we ensure that our content is correct? Is there censorship at SWI swissinfo? Editor-in-chief Mark Livingston answers your questions.

Read more: How we work: quality More Find out more about SWI swissinfo

This content was published on Apr 12, 2022 We provide independent reporting on Swiss politics, business, science, culture and society. In addition, we report on issues relevant for Swiss citizens living abroad, to engage with them and assist them in exercising their political rights in Switzerland. As a purely online media outlet we combine text, pictures, videos, animations and graphics to tell our stories and bring them to you, wherever you are...

Read more: Find out more about SWI swissinfo More How we work: the JTI certificate

This content was published on Apr 27, 2023 You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore explains what the“JTI certificate” stands for.

Read more: How we work: the JTI certificate More How we work: story criteria

This content was published on May 23, 2023 How are topics selected at SWI swissinfo? And what are these "beats"? Our Editor-in-Chief Mark Livingston answers your questions.

Read more: How we work: story criteria More Empowering linguistic diversity in newsrooms

This content was published on Jan 30, 2022 Take a look behind the scenes of SWI swissinfo.

Read more: Empowering linguistic diversity in newsrooms