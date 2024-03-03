Victims Of Domestic Violence No Longer Lose Swiss Residence Status

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss parliament is providing better protection for foreign victims of domestic violence. Anyone who leaves a violent relationship will in future be considered a hardship case and will no longer lose their residence status.

After the House of Representatives, the Senate also voted in favour of a corresponding amendment to the law on Wednesday. The small chamber reached its decision by 32 votes to eight. The House of Representatives had already approved the bill in the winter session. Due to two differences of opinion, it now has to deal with the matter again.

According to the current legal situation, victims of violence with a residence or short-term residence permit or who have been temporarily admitted are threatened with the loss of their residence papers if the marriage is dissolved. Parliament wants to change this with a series of amendments to the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act.

One of the contentious issues between the chambers is a paragraph that provides for an exception to the integration criteria in cases where the right of residence of a victim of domestic violence is extended. The Senate would like to delete this provision.

