Swiss Parliament Wants To Be Able To Imprison Young Murderers

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Anyone who has committed murder as a juvenile can be detained in Switzerland in future, according to parliament, which wants to close a loophole in the Juvenile Penal Code with this new provision.

After the Senate, the House of Representatives also approved the amendments to the Juvenile Penal Code in principle on Wednesday, by 130 votes to 61, against the wishes of the left-wing Social Democratic Party and the Greens.

People who have committed murder as minors and after their 16th birthday should be able to be imprisoned. There must be a serious risk that they will commit another such offence at the end of the juvenile penal sanction.

This means that it is not 16- or 17-year-olds who are to be imprisoned, but murderers who have reached the age of 18 following their juvenile sentence. According to the government, 12 young people were convicted of murder in Switzerland between 2010 and 2020. For some of them, a welfare placement had to be applied for after the sentence was completed.

The bill goes back to the Senate.

