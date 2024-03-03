Swiss Grand Prix Design 2024 Awarded To Creative Head Of Jil Sander

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Fashion designer Lucie Meier, photographer and film producer Luciano Rigolini and designer Paola De Martin will be honoured with the Grand Prix Design 2024, the Swiss Federal Office of Culture (FOC) has announced.

Lucie Meier and her husband are the creative minds behind fashion house Jil Sander. Away from fast-moving fashion trends, she gives fashion“meaning and beauty”, the FOC wrote on Thursday.

Luciano Rigolini moves professionally between photography and film. For example, he was jointly responsible for auteur films at the cultural broadcaster Arte. He has also produced films. He teaches film and photography at various universities.

Designer and design researcher Paola De Martin comes from a migrant working-class family. Her research draws on these experiences. She teaches at design universities and co-founded the fashion label Beige.

The Grand Prix Design is worth CHF40,000 ($45,400) each. It will be awarded in Basel in mid-June.

