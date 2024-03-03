(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); 31 Purple Points Will Provide Care and Guidance to Women Victims of Violence and Sexual Harassment in Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search World News Updated: February 28, 2024 31 Purple Points Will Provide Care and Guidance to Women Victims of Violence and Sexual Harassment in Costa Rica

Service is free and available to all women

By TCRN STAFF February 28, 2024

Since last September, the Attention and Support Centers in complaint processes, known as Violet Points, were launched in Costa Rica.

Attention, information and guidance to women victims of violence , particularly harassment and sexual harassment, about their rights and routes of action in the different offices and powers.

Psychological first aid for women victimized with any type of sexual harassment and harassment.

References for the care of women victims of violence.

Legal advice and representation for sexual harassment and harassment processes in all regions of the country when applicable.

There are 31 Violeta Points in the country, with hours from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The services provided there are free and available to all women.

Central regional unit:

Palmares: At the facilities of the Municipality of Palmares, with Katherine Herrera, email: [email protected]

Heredia: At the facilities of the Hefzibá Association, west side of the FunerariadelMagisterio in the central canton of Heredia, with Elizabeth Chanbers, email [email protected]

Alajuela: At the facilities of the Municipality of Alajuela, with Geovanna Valerio, email [email protected]

Desamparados: In the facilities of the Municipality of Desamparados, in the House of Rights, with María José Rodríguez, email [email protected]

Desamparados II Parque La Libertad: In the facilities of Parque La Libertad, with Jennifer Chaves, email: [email protected]

Mora: In the facilities of the Municipality of Mora, in the House of Culture, with Gabriela Sancho, email [email protected]

Turrialba: At the facilities of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, with María José Sánchez, email [email protected]

Los Santos: At the facilities of the Municipality of León Cortés, with MarielaFajardo, email [email protected]

INAMU Regional Unit: At the INAMU offices located in Los Yoses, San Pedro de Montes de Oca, with María del Mar Jiménez, email [email protected]

Cartago: At the office of the Federation of Municipalities of Cartago (FEDEMUCA), 50 meters east of the IAFA, with Kimberly Fernández, email [email protected]

Central Pacific Regional Unit:

Garabito: At the facilities of the Municipality of Garabito, with Ana Patricia Morera, email [email protected]

Puntarenas: In the facilities of the Regional Directorate of the Public Force, on the Paseo de los Turistas, on the south side of the San Rafael Clinic, with Yaritza Alvarado, email [email protected]

Orotina: At the facilities of the Municipality of Orotina, with Leonela Rojas, email [email protected]

Esparza: At the facilities of the Municipality of Esparza, at the Casa de la Mujer, with Ericka Palma Mora, email [email protected]

INAMU Regional Unit: At the INAMU offices located in El Roble de Puntarenas, with PriscilaDíaz, email [email protected]

Brunca regional unit:

Pérez Zeledón: In the office of the Municipality of Pérez Zeledón, with Karina Carranza, email [email protected]

Corredores: In the office of the Municipality of Corredores from Monday to Wednesday and in the offices of the Ministry of Labor on Thursdays and Fridays, with Raquel Fajardo, email [email protected]

Osa: In the office of the Municipality of Osa, with ZeneidaPicado, email [email protected]

CotoBrus: In the office of the Municipality of CotoBrus, with FranciniBadilla, email [email protected]

Paso Canoas: At the facilities of the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration, in CATEN SUR, with RebecaFajardo, email [email protected]

Chorotega regional unit:

Santa Cruz: At the facilities of the AbriendoMentes Organization, 50 meters north of Plaza Casa del Sol, in Playa Potrero, with ShellseaBaltodano, email [email protected]

Cañas: In the office of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, in Cañas, Guanacaste, of the Popular and Community Development Bank 25 Sur and 50 Oeste, with Pilar Torres, email [email protected]

INAMU Regional Unit: At the INAMU offices located in Liberia, with Ana Julia Britto, email [email protected]

Nicoya: At the CECUDI located in the Municipality of Nicoya, with Fiorella Ruiz, email [email protected]

Huetar Caribe Regional Unit:

Puerto Viejo: At the facilities of the Tourist Police Delegation, with Yesenia Morales, email [email protected]

Siquirres: In the facilities of the Municipality of Siquirres, on the Municipal campus, in front of the sports plaza, with Tatiana Leiva, email [email protected]

INAMU Regional Unit: At the INAMU offices in Limón, with Claudia Quirós, email [email protected]

Huetar Norte Regional Unit:

SanCarlos: At the INAMU offices located in Ciudad Quesada, with Gloria Vargas, email [email protected]

Santa Rosa de Pocosol: In the office of the Santa Rosa de Pocosol Association, San Carlos, 350 meters west of the Santa Rosa de Pocosol park, on the way to school, CFAI Building, with Elieth Corrales, email [email protected]

Sarapiquí: In the office of the State Distance University (UNED). Sarapiquí, Puerto Viejo, from the Municipality of Sarapiquí 75 meters south, Greek Y intersection, second floor, ICE facilities, with Selma Barr, email [email protected]

Upala:In the facilities of the Municipal Library of the Municipality of Upala, with Nicole Salas, email [email protected]

