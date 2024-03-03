(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Playa Langosta, Santa Cruz Establish Alliance to Create Beach Cleaning Stations ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



March 1, 2024 Playa Langosta, Santa Cruz Establish Alliance to Create Beach Cleaning Stations

Initiative of The Clean Wave Foundation and the Cala Luna Hotel

Initiative of The Clean Wave Foundation and the Cala Luna Hotel

By TCRN STAFF March 1, 2024

An alliance between The Clean Wave Foundation and the Cala Luna Hotel allowed a beach cleaning station to be installed in Playa Langosta to separate waste at one of the main entrances to that tourist center in the community of Tamarindo , canton of Santa Cruz.

The location of the environmental initiative raises awareness and encourages people to carry out their own beach cleanup and; At the same time, it offers them a place where waste can be separated in an appropriate way. The station located in Playa Langosta is equivalent to 220 kilos of marine plastic that were collected by the Foundation in 2023 during various cleaning days.

Andrés Bermúdez, President of The Clean Wave Foundation, indicated that the first beach cleaning station has been located in Playa Langosta with the design of the Architect, Josué Gutiérrez Reyes with the sponsorship and maintenance of the Cala Luna Hotel.

According to the United Nations,“plastic is in fact the largest, most harmful and most persistent fraction of marine debris, and represents at least 85% of the total of this waste” as indicated in the document, titled“On the“Pollution to the Solution: A Global Assessment of Marine Litter and Plastic Pollution.”

Federico Pilurzu, Manager of the Cala Luna Hotel and director of the Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT), highlighted that the effort to keep Playa Langosta free of plastics is part of the company's Social Responsibility Program that; Additionally, it promotes renewable energy with solar energy production and healthy lifestyles with a chemical-free agricultural production plot at Finca La Senda in the community of Santa Rosa.

“The beach is the most valuable asset we have; For this reason, we are fully committed to this effort to fight against any type of pollution, no matter how minimal it may be. In the Foundation we find a strategic ally to fight for environmentally friendly causes, it is amutually beneficial relationship that impacts the community in an extremely positive way,” highlighted the Manager of Cala Luna and director of the CCTT.

Last year, The Clean Wave Foundation, whose base of operations is located in Tamarindo de Santa Cruz, carried out a little more than 150 days of cleaning solid waste on beaches in Guanacaste and Puntarenas , environmental work that managed to attract some 2,300 volunteers .

The Foundation's beach cleaning initiative began in 2017 with the participation of a group of International Baccalaureate students from the Villarreal High School in Santa Cruz. Since 2023, they have managed to remove eight tons of waste from beaches such as Langosta, Penca, Potrero, Flamingo, Hermosa, Las Catalinas, El Coco, Ocotal, Pilas, Caldera, Lagarto, Marbella, Tivives and Puntarenas, among others the future, the Foundation hopes to reach around 600 beach cleanups with the support of around 200 organizers from different communities.

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche