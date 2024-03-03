(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Pacific Surf Circuit Will Organize Third Date in Santa Teresa on the Nicoya Peninsula ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
More Search Entertainment Updated: March 1, 2024 Pacific Surf Circuit Will Organize Third Date in Santa Teresa on the Nicoya Peninsula
Costa Rica making a name for itself in World Surfing
Updated: March 1, 2024

By TCRN STAFF March 1, 2024
The next date of the Pacific Surf Circuit (CPS) will be the third date of 2024 in Santa Teresa on the Nicoya Peninsula between March 9 and 10 that date, the CPS Santa Teresa Denga Classic will take place, organized by SurfGCS, MetropolitanoPunto Surf and the Women's Surf League. Iconic Surf Place
Mario Fernández, coordinator of the CPS, indicated that“Santa Teresa is one of the most iconic places to hold surf tournaments for 15 years, international tournaments have been held at the point, it is a place that has very good conditions, people already has it positioned, we expect a call of 160 registered in 11 categories.” The ideal conditions
According to the Nicoya Peninsula Santa Teresa page, it has become one of the most popular tourist beaches in Costa Rica. It has a magnificent coastline with white sand beaches that present ideal conditions for surfing.
- Advertisement - SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche
