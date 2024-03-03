Crypto: Extreme Greed Is Not A Sell Signal

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The cryptocurrency market is developing gains, rising 2.2% on the day to $2.17 trillion. These levels replicate the April 2022 peak.
MENAFN03032024000156011031ID1107927036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.