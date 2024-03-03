The Kiwi Dollar Flies Down

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The New Zealand Dollar is down 1.2% since the start of the day on Wednesday due to disappointment with the RBNZ's actions and comments. The country's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 5.5% and signalled its willingness to keep it at current levels. This is much softer than expected, as markets had been pricing in some chance of a hike at this meeting. To meet such expectations, the RBNZ would have had to at least warn that it was ready to do so in the near future.
MENAFN03032024000156011031ID1107927035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.