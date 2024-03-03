Early Flight To The Moon

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
In an impressive surge of more than 7.3% in 24 hours, the crypto market capitalisation reached $2.32 trillion. The crypto market hasn't been worth this much since late 2021. Back then, it took two months to get from current valuations to a peak of $3 trillion. But it's worth remembering that the rally then started from a higher point of around $1.9 trillion versus the current $1.5 trillion. This means that we're likely to see some profit-taking before the all-time highs are reached.
