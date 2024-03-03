America Is Stockpiling Oil, But Prices Are Stuck

(MENAFN- FxPro)
America continues to build up its oil reserves, albeit at a relatively slow pace and from a low base. Last week, commercial oil inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels. About 3⁄4 million barrels were added to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a pace the government has been pursuing since mid-December.
