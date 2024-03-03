Rising Incomes And Slowing Inflation In The US Support The Markets

(MENAFN- FxPro)
This week, the markets were mostly looking forward to the release of the US personal income and spending data, with a focus on the accompanying price index. The Personal Expenditure Price Index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.4% m/m and slowed from 2.9% y/y to 2.8% in January, in line with expectations.
MENAFN03032024000156011031ID1107927030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.