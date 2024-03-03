               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rising Incomes And Slowing Inflation In The US Support The Markets


3/3/2024 1:48:57 AM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

This week, the markets were mostly looking forward to the release of the US personal income and spending data, with a focus on the accompanying price index. The Personal Expenditure Price Index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.4% m/m and slowed from 2.9% y/y to 2.8% in January, in line with expectations.

A 1% rise in personal income came as a surprise, against expectations for a 0.4% rise. However, personal disposable income rose by 0.3% m/m, which did not break the trend of recent months.

At the same time, there was no acceleration in spending, which rose by 0.3% m/m. They rose by 5.2% y/y, against a 4.8% rise in total income and a 4.5% rise in disposable income. A worrying result – the savings rate of 3.6% is about half the pre-pandemic level. But the good news for markets is that this won't cause inflation to accelerate, meaning the Fed won't have to fight it and delay policy easing.

In the wake of this report, gold is storming through the resistance of the downward channel, and the Nasdaq100 and S&P500 indices are testing all-time highs again.

The
FxPro
Analyst Team

MENAFN03032024000156011031ID1107927030

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search