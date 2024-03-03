Is It Time To Take A Closer Look At Altcoins?

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The cryptocurrency market has corrected by 2%, dropping below $2.3 trillion in market capitalisation. Now, this looks like a technical correction, with the biggest coins pulling back from Thursday night's highs and holding their positions at the start of Friday's trading. Bitcoin and Ether are drawing their seventh consecutive daily growth candle, albeit at a distance from the previous two days' highs.
MENAFN03032024000156011031ID1107927029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.