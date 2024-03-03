Gold Tries To Break Through Historical Resistance

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Gold has gained less than 1% over the past two days, but the gains are significant because they mark a break in the downtrend since late December. Thursday's and Friday's gains also reaffirm gold's ability to rise above its 50-day moving average, which it failed to do a month ago.
