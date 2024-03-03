(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) --
1939 -- The American missionary inaugurates a maternity hospital under sponsorship of the Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
1959 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah decrees registration of Kuwaiti and foreign merchants' names.
1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law ratifying an agreement between Kuwait and Iraq for supplying Kuwait with fresh water.
1985 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decrees forming the 12th cabinet under chairmanship of the Crown Prince Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
1991 -- The international coalition for liberating Kuwait signs a cease-fire agreement with Iraq in the Iraqi town of Safwan.
1991 -- Kuwait Airways launches its first flight to Cairo via Dhahran following liberation.
2004 -- Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates Al-Sabah Land Reserve in northeastern Kuwait.
2008 -- Kuwait Disabled Sports Club wins 24 medals including 10 gold, three silver and 11 bronze in the first Asian tournament for special challenges' athletes.
2012 -- Head of the International Islamic Charity Organization Abdullah Al-Maatouq declares Kuwaitis contributed more than USD 11.7 million to aid Syrian people.
2015 -- The Kuwait National Petroleum Company lays the cornerstone for the environmentally friendly fuel project.
2015 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates Al-Shaeed Park.
2021 -- Kuwait's constitutional court turns down an appeal against the election of the National Assembly speaker, and another appeal against parliament elections held on December 5, 2020. (end)
